Monty in 'Fallout'
Is Monty in any of the 'Fallout' games?

Charlotte Simmons
Published: Apr 11, 2024 03:02 pm

Fallout is finally here, and by all accounts, it’s a great big, radioactive thumbs up from everyone.

Indeed, the many walks of Fallout life are on full dramatic display here, from the freshest of Vault Dwellers to the Brotherhood of Steel’s most rambunctious, all the way up to the devil-may-care mutant bounty hunters and ruthless raiders. And with what’s likely just a matter of time before a second season gets confirmed, there’s so much more to explore.

The show hasn’t been shying away from cheeky Easter eggs, either, and the very first episode brought one to the table with the exact degree of tongue-in-cheek subtlety befitting of Bethesda’s radioactive canon.

Is Monty from any of the Fallout games?

Monty, for those of you who may have already forgotten, is the name of the raider who, along with Lee Moldaver and the rest of her posse, disguised themselves as residents of Vault 32 in order to infiltrate Vault 33. He faked a marriage to Lucy, one of the show’s protagonists, which was part of a trade agreement between the two Vaults, and later tried to kill her when the raiders dropped the act and began ransacking the Vault. He was ultimately killed by Hank, Lucy’s father.

He was portrayed by one Cameron Cowperthwaite in the show, and while this remains the character’s only physical appearance, it’s not the first time he’s been acknowledged in the Fallout canon. In Fallout 4, players can come across a note in a house that can be accessed via the Old Gullet sinkhole; a note authored by a raider named Monty, expressing his concerns over his partner Cathy’s sleepwalking.

Whether or not it’s the same Monty is anyone’s guess, but the name is a bit too unique to be a coincidence, so it’s probably safe to say that this unseen Fallout 4 character was at least kept in mind when the show’s Monty character came about.

How tragic, then, that he was put in a position where he had to pretend to be a husband after losing his lover in a sleepwalking mishap; Monty may have been a scoundrel in the end, but it’s a cruel twist of fate all the same.

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.

