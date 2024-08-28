Is Scott Baldwin leaving ‘General Hospital?’

When you get invested in a soap opera like General Hospital, you get used to seeing cast members coming and going. It’s a natural part of any show that goes on for decades, but the departures never get easier for hardcore fans.

Recommended Videos

For this very reason, viewers seem to be in a constant state of worry that their favorite characters will suddenly leave the screen. Speculation about this topic is common, especially when it comes to this particular soap. Characters like Sonny Corinthos, Anna Devante, Drew Cain, and Michael Corinthos have all been targets of rumors, so it stands to reason that Scott Baldwin would get his fair share.

The character is a certified General Hospital veteran, having been around since 1965, played by child actors before Kin Shriner took over the role in 1977. Given this, it’s only natural for viewers to be attached to Scotty. Unfortunately for them, though, speculation about him exiting the show resurfaces from time to time — and for good reason, as Shriner has talked about departing a few times. In May 2023, for example, the actor used X to claim that Scotty had been written off, and on May 8, 2024, he hinted at it again with a cryptic Instagram post. Days later, though, he dismissed the rumors.

This constant back-and-forth sure keeps fans on their toes, but not everyone appreciates the uncertainty. So, with a new wave of speculation, it’s time to set the record straight.

Is Kin Shriner leaving General Hospital?

We can all sigh in relief, as there is no confirmation that Scott Baldwin is leaving General Hospital, and the same applies to his current actor. If he were to leave, there would have to be an official announcement given by the showrunners or the network, so until that happens, fans can rest easy. That said, soap operas are full of dramatic twists and turns, so we can never truly predict what will happen next.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that even if Scott is written off for whatever reason, there is no guarantee that he’ll be gone forever. The character was absent from the show for long periods of time in the past, but he always came back. So who’s to say that a new exit would be permanent? It’s understandable to fear departures, as we can never be sure which one will be the last, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. At the time of writing, there is no indication that Scott or Shriner are leaving for good, and that’s what matters the most.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy