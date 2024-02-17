Is ‘Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them’ streaming? Where to watch the new Selena Quintanilla and Yolanda Saldivar documentary, explained

Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who will forever be known as Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla‘s killer, has been given a platform to tell her story in the form of the true-crime docuseries Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them. While the general consensus agreed with Selena’s family — that her killer shouldn’t be allowed to tell more “lies” — those who have followed the tragic incident for years and mourned Selena’s death at the young age of 23 want to know if Yolanda has anything new to say.

For years — ever since Yolanda was sentenced to life in prison — she has maintained that what happened was an accident and she didn’t plan to kill Selena. It has been almost 29 years since the singer’s death — what is the need for a documentary now, especially since every detail of what happened on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been extensively covered and reported? Well, one can’t say with certainty unless they watch the docuseries by Oxygen.

Where to watch Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them?

Majorly featuring interviews in prison with Yolanda and her family members, the two-part docuseries is set to debut on Oxygen on Feb. 17, 2024, at 8pm ET, followed by another episode on Feb. 18, 2024, at 7 pm ET. Anyone who ends up missing the airing of the episodes can catch them the next day on Peacock.

So, what is the early verdict? Were there any “secrets” that deemed it necessary to address the tragically short life of the pop superstar that ended at the hands of the founder and president of the Selena fan club? Many definitely didn’t think so when the documentary was first announced, including Selena’s father and her family who have slammed Oxygen for giving Yolanda another chance to tell “nothing but lies” (via TMZ) and made it clear that they don’t support the project.

Before you sit down to watch the docu-series, keep in mind that it doesn’t set out to tell Selena’s story — it’s Yolanda’s narrative and her chance to present her life story before and after the singer’s death, to share why she shouldn’t be only remembered as the woman who shot down 90’s budding artist in a motel.