Is ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Maria Georgas related to ‘Jessica Jones’ star Krysten Ritter?

If there is one woman to remember on season 28 of The Bachelor, it is the one and only Maria Georgas, someone who has been getting a great deal of screen time — for better or for worse — within just two episodes of the beloved competition series.

Stepping out of the limo and into the Bachelor Mansion — all while waving around a Canadian flag — this Ontario native is stepping away from her job as an executive assistant to fight for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei on the newest season of The Bachelor, and she’s described by ABC as a “bold, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and go for what her heart wants.”

Given that she is someone who enjoys having a photoshoot with her disposable camera, enjoying a big bowl of spaghetti, watching horror movies, and practicing Taekwondo in her free time, Maria is truly one-of-a-kind in the personality department, but when it comes to her appearance, the 29-year-old is slightly less unique.

Ever since the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor on January 22, Maria Georgas has been compared to Krysten Ritter, an actress best known for her titular role in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, who might have a stint within Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Daredevil: Born Again soon. After all, they could be twins!

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: Are Maria Georgas and Krysten Ritter related? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Photo via ABC

Despite being doppelgängers, we could not find any evidence that Maria Georgas and Krysten Ritter are related to one another.

With dozens of episodes to go — one of which includes a rumored hometown date between Maria and Joey — could the Breaking Bad actress manage to make an appearance? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, with Reality Steve reporting that Maria Georgas finds herself in a feud with Sydney Gordon on The Bachelor — ultimately resulting in an oh-so awkward two-on-one date — will she somehow manage to steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei despite the drama? To find out for yourself, tune into ABC tonight every Monday evening for brand new episodes of The Bachelor, or stream them the following day via Hulu.