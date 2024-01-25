Spoiler alert! Who does Joey Graziadei take to the Hometown Dates on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

The newest season of The Bachelor is officially underway, and luckily for fans of the franchise, Reality Steve already knows which four women receive a coveted Hometown Date with the handsome Joey Graziadei.

Though contestants like Autumn Waggoner, Lea Cayanan, Lexi Young, secured their spots as some of the frontrunners of season 28 after the premiere, none of these women will be taken to the Hometown Dates by The Bachelor himself. How wild is that?

If you simply cannot wait any longer and need to know which women fall into the final four of season 28 of The Bachelor, just keep scrolling…

According to Reality Steve, Joey Graziadei will visit Minnesota with Daisy Kent, Louisiana with Kelsey Anderson, Hawaii with Rachel Nance, and Canada with Maria Georgas. As always, he is unable to confirm where he got this information from, but the Bachelor Nation encyclopedia is confident that these are the four Hometown Dates for season 28, even taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some photos from Daisy’s date. The proof is in the pudding!

He also confirmed that after visiting each hometown, the Pennsylvania native eliminates Maria Georgas at the rose ceremony, making the final three of season 28 of The Bachelor Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: Who will secure his final rose, as well as a stunning Neil Lane sparkler?

To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular.