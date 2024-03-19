On March 18, fan-favorite The Bachelor beauties like Jenn Tran, Lexi Young, Maria Georgas, and more reunited on our television screens for the highly-anticipated Women Tell All, described as “an emotional evening” as 16 wonderful women “reunited with Joey and each other for the first time since filming.”

Squashing some beef, sharing some smiles, and (of course) getting real onstage in Los Angeles, California, contestants came together to discuss the season — for better or for worse — during The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, and it was truly a must-see. With Autumn Waggoner asking Joey Graziadei to set her up with some of his friends, Lauren Hollinger admitting that she was the one who told Lea Cayanan to “shut the f**k up” (not Maria), Maria joking that her father has already sent out a hitman to kill Joey, and more, the Women Tell All for The Bachelor season 28 might have been the best one yet, jam-packed with juicy drama from start to finish.

But fans cannot help but wonder whether or not the women – as well as all of The Golden Bachelor girls – were actually in the City of Angels tonight, or if this was pre-recorded.

Is The Bachelor: The Women Tell All live or pre-recorded?

As reported by Reality Steve, the man who has been giving us Bachelor spoilers all season long, the Women Tell All filmed on March 6, meaning the show is pre-recorded. Because filming ended on November 12, this means that the contestants reconvened for the first time about four months after The Bachelor season 28 came to a close, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: Who is Joey’s fiancée after all, Daisy Kent or Kelsey Anderson?

To find out who gets the final rose – as well as what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey will entail – catch the finale of The Bachelor season 28 on Mar. 25, or stream it the following day on Hulu. Based on the trailer shown during the Women Tell All tonight, it’s certain to knock your socks off…