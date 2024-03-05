What did Maria Georgas’ dad say about Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor?’

Tonight (Mar. 4), Joey Grazaidei was forced to narrow down the four remaining Bachelor beauties — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — to just three, and despite Joey’s interaction with Maria’s father going better than fans of the Bachelor franchise expected, it looks like she got the short end of the stick.

After getting eliminated during episode 8 of the beloved competition series and failing to receive a Fantasy Suite date, it looks like Maria will be off of our television screens for a little while, that is unless she becomes the Bachelorette or tries her luck at love for a second time on Bachelor in Paradise. Given that she was a fan favorite, viewers took to X to express just how sad they are that she’s gone:

“MARIA U WILL BE MISSED #TheBachelor” “Noooo Maria leaving is painful #TheBachelor” “Noooo Maria😭😭😭😭 I’m shocked #TheBachelor”

Traveling to Becker, Minnesota with Daisy, New Orleans, Louisiana with Kelsey, Rancho Cucamonga, California with Rachel, and Niagara Falls, Ontario with Maria, the latter consisted of Maria’s father — the president of Jubilee Candy Corporation — playing hardball with the Bachelor himself, but ultimately giving his blessing in the end.

“So Joey, you have the most important thing in my life in your hands. She’s never brought anybody to me. The last thing I want to see is my kid get hurt,” Nick Georgas said upon Joey’s arrival.

While the rest of the date was smooth sailing, Maria getting the boot at the end of the episode was unsurprising, to say the least, given the rather rocky journey that she and Joey have had on the show. We all remember when she had to go on an “awkward as ever” two-on-one date with Sydney Gordon, right? In case you missed it, or simply need a refresher, what did Maria’s dad have to say about Joey during her hometown date on The Bachelor?

Given that Maria is a self-proclaimed “Daddy’s Girl,” her father wants nothing but the best for his daughter, laying down the law with Joey during his appearance:

“I know you have feelings for my daughter, right? And I would hope so. If you see what I see in Maria, I understand why she’s here. You know, to me, she’s everything. She’s the greatest thing in the world. I don’t know if she’s mentioned to you about in the past and the accident that she had, and that was, for me, that was the worst day of my life. I almost lost her, and since then, we’ve been inseparable. To me, she’s my angel. She’s my princess.”

After chatting with Joey for a little while longer, Joey asked Maria’s dad for his daughter’s hand in marriage, should it get to that point at the end of the beloved competition series. Showing signs of hesitation, he eventually obliged, but given her untimely exit, it looks like this was not necessary after all:

“I mean, the way I see Maria tonight, I haven’t seen her that way with anybody, and I tell you that honestly. So, if she chooses you, then you choose her, because it’s both. It’s two-way street. So, if I know you’re the guy that she chose, I respect her decision. I would have no problems giving you my blessings… You become more to me than a son, because the woman that you chose is my life. Take care of her, respect her, and we’re gonna have a one big fat Greek-Italian wedding.”

While Maria is already greatly missed on our television screens, with three women remaining that are nothing short of sensational, who will steal Joey’s heart in the end, ultimately becoming his fiancée once and for all? To see for yourself — and to find out what the “unprecedented ending” to season 28 is all about — tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.