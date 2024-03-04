He may not be a member of The Beatles, but ‘Bachelor’ star Maria Georgas’ father is a celebrity nonetheless

With just four Bachelor beauties left fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Grazaidei — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — the 28-year-old will be traveling to Becker, Minnesota, New Orleans, Louisiana, Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Niagara Falls, Ontario to get a glimpse into the lives of his four remaining hopefuls beyond the beloved competition series.

Naturally, these coveted hometown dates will come with meeting the family, and one woman’s parent is rather unique in comparison to the rest…

Although Maria is a self-proclaimed “Daddy’s Girl,” it looks like her father is much more than a typical dad, sharing photos alongside Vin Diesel on numerous occasions, as well as seemingly having a great deal of money and success. Although he looks like he could be a member of The Beatles or KISS, Maria’s dad is not a musician, but he is an extremely well-known individual within Canada nonetheless.

Keep scrolling to learn everything there is to know about Maria’s father, Nick Georgas, including his one-of-a-kind profession.

Who is Maria Georgas’ dad?

Studying at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Nick is now the president of Jubilee Candy Corporation, admitting on his LinkedIn profile that he has “over 35 years experience in the candy and baking industry.” How cool is that?

“Growing up, all I heard was like my dad’s Willy Wonka, which is so funny. I love it, but they sold the business and my dad ventured out and did something on his own, which was sprinkles… He looks like a rock star but he’s a candy man,” Maria shared via TikTok about her father and his career.

According to the official website for Jubilee Candy Corporation, “We are a leading manufacturer of various confectionery lines specializing in cake decorations for the baking industry. Jubilee Candy is creating a wider range of shapes, custom-made shapes of corporate logos, and flavoured shapes ranging from peppermint candy canes to strawberry valentine hearts. We are committed to quality products and excellent service.” Sounds impressive to us!

Given that he is an extremely well-known individual within Canada — and given that Maria is a self-proclaimed “Daddy’s Girl” — chances are Nick will be running a hard bargain while meeting Joey for the first time, but will he jeopardize her chances of receiving a rose and a coveted Fantasy Suite date?

To find out for yourself, catch a brand new episode of The Bachelor tonight (March 4) on ABC, as well as every Monday afterwards. With the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey on the horizon, things are starting to heat up!