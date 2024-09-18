Is there a ‘Baddies Midwest’ audition date?

Hold onto your wigs, Baddies fans! Season 6 of the popular franchise is moving locations, so get ready for Baddies Midwest.

Recommended Videos

If you enjoyed the likes of Tesehki, Scarface, and Stunna Girl, then you’re in luck, because the reality series is coming back soon, and you might be seeing new faces. Naturally, the casting and production process for the upcoming show is just as much of a surprise but like with other entries in the franchise, the girls are selected via public auditions!

What is Baddies Midwest all about?

The Baddies franchise covers shows that follow a group of about 10 young ambitious women, usually in the entertainment industry, in order to capture both their work and their personal lives. Much like its predecessor Bad Girls Club, the women are required to reside in or around a specific location where they engage in tasks and host promotional events. A thrilling part of this is that the cast members have to do all these while avoiding (or instigating) regular physical and verbal attacks from their co-stars.

Baddies Midwest is only one of two recent additions to the popular Baddies reality TV franchise. The newer addition has since been titled Baddies Gone Wild and both shows are set to be shot and produced in the great American heartland, courtesy of Zeus. This is a welcome change, considering the previous season which aired this year was filmed in the Caribbean. It is also likely that both shows might have the same cast or multiple crossover stars.

What does it take to be on Baddies?

To be considered for the Baddies Gone Wild cast specifically, the women are required to have a strong social media presence and be between the ages of 21 and 30 years old. This is likely another way for the producers to hint that the new show would have fewer additions from the old cast. The memo put out by the Zeus Network also includes that “Big Personality is A Must,” so the drama is guaranteed to come from each and every cast member.

That said, sometimes all it takes to be on a new season of Baddies is your presence in a previous season. Between these two new shows, it is definitely expected that old faces like Scotlynd, Natalie, Ahna, and Rollie might make a return appearance.

Sadly, the auditions have already happened for the show.

The audition dates for the two shows were announced by Zeus Network on July 16, 2024, and took place a few weeks later on July 27 in Detroit. The casting process was overseen by Bad Girls Club veteran Natalie Nunn. While the Midwest audition date is long gone for prospective Baddies, the auditions themselves are available to be streamed online by fans of the show. However, the season premieres of Baddies Midwest and Baddies Gone Wild are not expected anytime soon, and will probably air sometime in 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy