Is there a ‘Chicago P.D.’ season 12 release date?

Chicago P.D. has left fans amidst huge suspense after an action-packed season 11 finale. While the fate of an important character hangs in uncertainty, do we know when the series returns on NBC?

Fans have been sitting idle on Wednesday nights after Chicago P.D. wrapped up its season 11 finale on May 22, 2024. The long-time favorite police procedural series in the One Chicago franchise has been one of NBC’c top-performing shows since the last decade. The series first premiered in Jan. 2014 and marked a decade of its run with its 10th season premiere this January.

Season 11 deals with a thrilling investigation into a serial killer along with overarching cases about robbery, drug trafficking, homophobic hate crime, abduction, and more. The series also delves deeper into the personal troubles of Officer Hailey Upton. By the end of the season, the intelligence unit almost cracks the serial murder case, only to be hit by a piece of devastating news.

While our lead Detective Sergeant Hank Voight gives his all into identifying the serial killer, he soon finds out that the killer might be a police officer. The case soon becomes personal to Voight and Upton as they prepare to catch the murderer. However, in the season 11 finale episode 13, the serial killer gets his clutches on Voight and kidnaps him. This launches a dramatic Intelligence Unit rescue mission, striving to save our hero from the killer.

As fans anticipate the fate of our lead detective, NBC renewed the series for a 12th season to assure fans of resolving the ongoing plot. The decision came a month before the season finale aired, but do we have a release date for season 12 yet?

Chicago P.D. was confirmed to return to NBC this fall 2024. However, an exact release date is not yet revealed. Though we can expect confirmation of the release date soon, the time slot for the series has been revealed. Chicago P.D. season 12 will air in its usual slot on Wednesdays at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 9:00 pm Central Time (CT).

The plot of the upcoming season has also been kept under wraps so far, but we know it will end the ongoing serial killer investigation. As for the characters, Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Torres), Marina Squerciati (Burgess), Patrick John Flueger (Ruzek), LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater), and Jason Beghe (Voight) will return in season 12 and take on new cases.

As for who will not return, Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton will bid her goodbyes to the team after seven years. Fans can stream seasons 1 to 11 of Chicago P.D. on Peacock while we await season 12’s release.

