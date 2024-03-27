Is there a ‘Mirzapur’ season 3 release date?

Fans of Indian thrillers are in luck this summer of 2024, as the highly-anticipated Hindi-language crime thriller Mirzapur will return to screens. Are you eager to know what happens next in the mafia network of Mirzapur?

Indian television dramas have long fascinated fans with their unique blend of spice and drama. With the release of Mirzapur in 2018, the mafia genre, already popular on global OTT platforms, found a distinct home on Indian television. The show intricately explores the dangerous dynamics of ambition, power, and greed, posing a profound threat to the societal fabric of Mirzapur city in Uttar Pradesh, India.

The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles, all known and loved for their distinct and strong acting. After the release of Mirzapur, positive responses from audiences stormed in and it rose on the charts to become the most popular web series in India, after Sacred Games. Subsequently, the second season of Mirzapur was released on Oct. 23, 2020, and ended with huge suspense and cliffhangers.

Two years after the concluding episode of Mirzapur season 2 aired, Excel Entertainment announced on their Instagram story that the shooting of Mirzapur season 3 has started. From the end of July 2022 to the summer of 2024, fans are now ready to hear an official release date for Mirzapur season 3. But do we have one yet?

The buzz surrounding Mirzapur season 3 is now at its peak, as we finally have an update on the release date. Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled a robust lineup of around 70 movies and web series set to debut in 2024 in an event on March 19, 2024. Among the plethora of names was the thrilling Mirzapur season 3. While a clear release date was not announced, Mirzapur season 3 can debut on Amazon Prime Video anytime between the last week of March and the first week of April.

As we wait for the iron-fisted millionaire mafia don Akhandanand Tripathi — aka Kaleen Bhaiya — to take the show’s lead in season 3, a teaser was unveiled to fuel the excitement. The teaser clip features Pankaj Tripathi’s iconic character, Kaleen Bhaiya, hinting at his return with the humorous question, “Bhool toh nahi gaye humein?” loosely translating to “Hope you haven’t forgotten about me?”

The teaser also glimpses at other cast members such as Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, and Isha Talwar. Mirzapur season 3 will pick up sometime after where the previous season left off after the death of Divyenndu’s iconic character Munna Bhaiya. Last in the series, Guddu sits on the throne of Mirzapur after killing Munna. However, Sharad escapes with Kaleen Bhaiya, who is still alive.

The post-credits scene also teased a twist in the upcoming events. It is revealed that the bloodbath that killed Shatrughan killed his twin Bharat instead and Shatrughan is deceiving everyone, posing as Bharat.