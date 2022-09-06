Is Titania going to poison someone in ‘She-Hulk’?

We’re closing in on the halfway point in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the MCU‘s latest dive into episodic projects and arguably the most fun the franchise has ever had, with its low-stakes ethos, sitcom-esque angle, fun fleshing out of the MCU’s more domestic side, and, of course, some of the most tongue-in-cheek moments to ever come out of the franchise, including one particular scene with special guest star Megan Thee Stallion that smashed the internet.

The show was also quick to introduce Titania, the first and likely most prominent of She-Hulk’s adversaries, judging by how the character’s actress, Jameela Jamil, characterized Titania as “the most annoying” villain we’ve ever seen in the franchise.

But Titania seemed to take a fairly quick and decisive beating from the show’s protagonist in the first episode. She’ll have to be a bit more crafty during her next outing if she wants to have any chance. One possible slip of the tongue during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! just may have teased what’s to come.

During the interview, interim host Nikki Glaser inquired about the nuances behind Jamil’s ascension to the MCU. In response, Jamil remarked that she avoided taking a job from Marvel for the longest time, but eventually caved when they approached her with a “cameo [role] who had to poison people.” Apparently, this information was a ruse, and the real role turned out to be Titania, a woman with superhuman strength who has historically been a rival and nemesis of She-Hulk in the comic books.

Jamil soon admitted that she fell in love with the role, but could the quip about poison be just as much a misdirection for us as it was for her?

At present, the most we can reasonably assume about Titania at the moment is that we will be seeing more of her during the course of She-Hulk, given the handful of scenes from trailers featuring Titania that we haven’t seen in the show just yet. Coupled with Jamil referring to the character as obtusely annoying, she’ll definitely be up to something in the coming episodes.

Regarding the possibility of poisoning somebody, it could very well be the case that Marvel Studios truly did just make it up in order to trick Jamil into auditioning, but given the track record of some other MCU stars having trouble keeping a lid on things (Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo come to mind), we could very well be looking at another case of an interview answer turned omen.

Has Titania poisoned anyone before?

If she does end up being the culprit behind a poisoning, she’ll certainly be a peculiar choice; though the villain has some experience with poison.

During the 2018 run of Marvel Comics’ Weapon H Vol. 1, the eighth issue saw Titania and several other characters (including Korg) join forces with the titular protagonist on a mission to Weirdworld, where they were attacked by blue-skinned inhabitants known as Inaku, who blame the group for the recent attacks on their village by invaders known as Skrullduggers.

With Weapon H’s posse opting to aid the Inaku in their fight against their enemies, Titania and Korg are tasked with guarding the village, setting traps in the ground filled with spikes in order to deter invaders.

And what were these spikes coated with? That’s right: poison.

Could Titania poison someone during ‘She-Hulk’?

All things considered, it’s probably fair to assume that Titania’s history with poison won’t be applied during the events of She-Hulk, given the topsy-turvy parameters that enabled such a situation, to say nothing of the comparatively realist approach that She-Hulk is taking. Nevertheless, the idea of a Titania-Korg team-up is great fun for one’s imagination, and on top of that, the aforementioned Weirdworld has connections with Marvel Comics’ 2015 Secret Wars run. Given that we know Secret Wars is firmly in the pipeline for the future of the MCU, perhaps we may just get such a team-up on the big screen come 2025.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the show’s conclusion on October 13.