Is Violet leaving ‘Chicago Fire’?

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) is a crucial piece of Chicago Fire, having assumed the role of PIC or Paramedic In Charge, and taken on a mentor role with newcomer Novak (Jocelyn Hudon).

She’s gone from rookie to veteran over the course of her five seasons, which is why fans are so worried about her future. Chicago Fire has already booted one character out of the firehouse in season 13. Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), brother of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), was shown the door after disobeying an order in the field. Violet, on the other hand, faces termination after she performed a C-section procedure on a patient.

Here’s what you need to know about Violet and her future on the show.

Did Violet get fired on Chicago Fire?

Violet did, thankfully, pull off her risky medical procedure. She was pretty thoroughly reprimanded for it by her superiors, though. They deemed her actions a “serious breach of duty” and informed her that her EMS license was suspended pending a review by the Medical Board of Illinois. So, to be very clear, Violet is not fired. She has merely had her license suspended, and is forced to sweat it out as a review gets underway.

The suspension of her EMS license, though, means that Violet is useless in the field. The character was taken off Ambulance 61 and ordered to go home. The only silver lining was Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who gave Violet desk time as she awaits the verdict. Better than having to sit at home.

The season 13 episode “Through the Skin” may have kept Violet on edge, but it also provided a situation in which Chicago Fire could crossover with Chicago Med. The franchise had its first real crossover of the season when Violet paid a visit to Med‘s Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson).

Did Violet get her job back on Chicago Fire?

Violet consulted with Dr. Goodwin about her chances of passing the review. The latter has dealt with the medical board her entire career, and admitted that Violet was in serious trouble unless she could get an assist from someone higher up.

Once again, Chief Pascal came through. He called in a favor with an estranged Chicago alderman and ensured that Violet’s case would be looked upon favorably. The favor worked. Upon review, the character was commended for her actions in the field, and her EMS license was reinstated. She got her job back, even though she technically never lost it.

Violet thanked Chief Pascal for his help, as did Novak. The new boss shrugged it off, and looked on happily as Violet was told she could resume duty on Ambulance 61. It’s a good thing, too, because there is plenty about the Violet storyline that has yet to be resolved. The character is still figuring herself out as a leader, and her on/off-again romance with firefighter Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) is still being sorted through. We can’t wait to see where both arcs go.

