It was inevitable, but ‘Stranger Things’ fans thirsting over Papa is still weird

From the head-scratching intrigue of Vecna to the eye-popping transformation of Hopper, Netflix’s global hit Stranger Things is home to a slew of characters that are pleasing to the eyes of eagle-eyed subscribers — but, perhaps no other character matches the overall allure of Dr. Martin Brenner aka “Papa,” which is undoubtedly weird.

For some background, Dr. Brenner was the lead scientist at Hawkins Lab for many years and is the culprit behind Eleven’s kidnapping when she was a young child. And despite Brenner being an actual antagonist in the critically-acclaimed series, online fans are unapologetically thirsting over him.

Over on r/StrangerThings, user u/summergirl123456 sparked the conversation by posting a photo of Brenner — portrayed by actor Matthew Modine — and announced their confession of finding the controversial doctor attractive.

And it only took other users on Reddit a few minutes before congregating and offering up their own opinions on the matter, which saw one user in particular address the obvious daddy or grandpa — issues at hand.

Another user simply pointed out that Brenner is charismatic, which assists with his appeal.

Another user pointed out that Matthew Modine himself is definitely handsome, and that his looks have only improved with time.

Whether you’re in favor of Papa’s looks or you’re gritting your teeth just thinking about him shirtless, we can all agree that Brenner is one of the most significant characters in the sci-fi series — especially when it comes to the heart-wrenching origin story for Eleven. And while we’ll likely never see Brenner again, fans can happily continue to praise his smooth voice and smart-dressed attire of seasons past.

