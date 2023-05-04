‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia’ season 16 is staging a ‘Breaking Bad’ reunion

With Jesse Pinkman’s story wrapped up in El Camino and Saul Goodman more recently hanging up his hat with the conclusion of Better Call Saul, one could say with a high degree of certainty that we wouldn’t be revisiting the beloved and highly-acclaimed world of Breaking Bad any time soon, and certainly not on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Well, you’re right – while Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul almost certainly won’t be reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming 16th season of It’s Always Sunny, at the very least the pair will be in front of the camera together by way of a guest appearance in the upcoming run of episodes, as revealed in the trailer below. You can catch their brief tease at the 50 second mark.

The trailer, as expected, is an absolute mishmash of bizarre and downright wacky out-of-context scenes from the next season, and for a few glorious seconds, we can see Cranston and Paul in the back of a car being driven by Charlie, who acknowledges that the vehicle may smell a little funky because he puked in it earlier, to which Paul sarcastically responds, “Oh. Perfect.”

We also couldn’t help but notice that Charlie refers to one of the Breaking Bad stars as Mr. Malcolm. While we don’t exactly know who Charlie was speaking to, we can’t help but connect the dots to Cranston, who of course played the lovably goofy dad Hal on Malcolm in the Middle before he became the notorious Heisenberg.

We can’t wait to see what kind of shenanigans the gang subjects these two juggernaut actors to when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 debuts on FX on June 6, 2023.