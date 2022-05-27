James Corden says America is “one of the most backward countries in the world” in school shootings monologue

James Corden delivered a 3-minute powerful monologue about school shootings in America in his late-night show, comparing the country’s gun laws to other nations, amid the recent school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

Corden started the monologue in a silent studio in front of the camera, talking about the fear of unknowing about the last time a parent may take their kids to school. He then expresses his condolences to the victims, survivors, and the family members of those affected by the tragic events that happened in Texas.

The British talk show host listed multiple countries with strict gun laws and how each of them has had no mass shootings in 2022, in comparison to America where there were 27 school shootings and 212 mass shootings this year alone. Corden then spoke about what he believes is more likely to happen once all of this has passed.

“Nothing will change. Gun money will continue to get in the way of morality. So, just as I stood here in the studio last week and I talked about a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, today, heartbreakingly, it’s at an elementary school in Texas. And I’ll probably be stood here, talking again in another week or two about another place”.

Corden ended his speech with both hope and fear. He hopes that the country will “change this senseless gun culture” but he also fears that it will not happen.

Other celebrities have spoken out about the recent tragic events that happened in America recently. Jimmy Kimmel delivered a tearful monologue during his late-night show. MCU actor Mark Ruffalo criticized Texas senator Ted Cruz on Twitter, saying that he’s running a ‘death cult’. And Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson begs fans to stop asking for a school shooting episode.

The Uvalde elementary school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two adults. It is being described as the deadliest school shooting massacre since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. The gunman responsible for the attack was reported to be killed on the scene once authorities arrived.