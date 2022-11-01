James Gunn applauds ‘Peacemaker’ fan’s highly obscure Halloween costume

Following Peacemaker proving to be a hit with DC-loving audiences at the top of the year, the show provided a fountain of costume ideas this Halloween. From John Cena’s helmeted anti-hero himself to Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and even an Eagly cosplay, there were some creative choices to be found. However, the most obscure Peacemaker costume has now been found, thanks to the show’s creator, James Gunn, giving it the recognition it deserves on Twitter.

This Oct. 31, one fan shared some snaps of herself wearing a black turtleneck with fake blood smeared on her face while munching on some salad. For everyone scratching their heads trying to remember this moment in the HBO Max series, this look is actually based on a behind-the-scenes pic of Gunn’s wife and Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland eating lunch between scenes.

Gunn responded to the costume with a raised hands emoji while praising it for its extreme specificity.

Quite a specific Halloween costume! 🙌 https://t.co/v4EnXzgnfh — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 31, 2022

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Holland—who tied the knot with Gunn after Peacemaker aired—debuted as the no-nonsense Harcourt in The Suicide Squad, also directed by her now-husband before taking on a bigger role in the spinoff show. As a welcome surprise, she recently turned up for a cameo in Black Adam, although obviously a different returning character somewhat overshadowed Harcourt’s role with a surprise appearance in the movie’s post-credits scene.

We’ll no doubt be seeing Harcourt again in Peacemaker season two, which is on its way eventually. Who knows? Now that Gunn is co-head CEO of DC Studios, it’s possible Harcourt might even take on a much bigger role in the franchise going forward. Could she become the DCU’s own version of Marvel’s Phil Coulson? Maybe.