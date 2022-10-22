‘Black Adam’ producer recalls the ‘electric’ atmosphere shooting the post-credits scene

Unless you’ve been intentionally staying away from the internet (and particularly social media) over the last few days, then you’ll be fully aware that the biggest talking point coming out of Black Adam has absolutely nothing to do with the movie itself.

Instead, once Dwayne Johnson’s grand introduction to the DCEU has drawn to a close, audiences around the world waited with bated breath to witness the long-awaited return of Henry Cavill’s Superman. The key creatives involved in the project have been ready, willing, and able to spill the beans about the Man of Steel’s comeback, with Hiram Garcia breaking down the atmosphere on set that day in an interview with The Wrap.

“I flew out to London for that day to meet with Henry to speak to him about it as we prepared for it. And I remember when I got over there I was texting him like, ‘Hey man, let’s go over the scene and how we’re gonna play through this,’ and I remember he was just like, ‘Hey don’t come in just yet, give me a minute,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he’s like, ‘OK, I’m ready, come in,’ and I will love him forever for this. When I came in he wanted to make sure that he was Superman, and I came into that trailer and he was fully in costume and it was like, there was the Superman of our generation. I could see it in his face, he was elated. I was beside myself and we were like, we’re finally here. Because for years we’ve spoken about this, for years this was a vision and a dream.”

As you may have guessed, rumors have already been swirling about what comes next for the Big Blue Boy Scout, besides the inevitable showdown with Teth-Adam that just took a huge leap towards becoming a reality after years of speculation. It was six years in the making, but based on the responses from fans everywhere, it looks to have been worth the wait and then some.