James Gunn Hypes Peacemaker Coming To HBO Max In 3 Months

The Suicide Squad still hasn’t managed to recoup its $185 million budget at the box office, but that hasn’t stopped James Gunn from continuing to talk up his future with Warner Bros. and DC Films. Obviously, the writer and director is back at Marvel for the time being as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gears up to head into production, but HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker is only three months away.

The second outing for Task Force X may have flopped in theaters, but it’s performed admirably on HBO Max, and both Gunn and the studio appear open to working together again in the future. Once Vol. 3 ends his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no reason why we won’t be hearing constant rumors revolving around a third Suicide Squad.

First of all, we’ll need to get ourselves reacquainted with John Cena’s Christopher Smith, the scene-stealer who’ll happily kill as many men, women and children as possible in the name of liberty. With the three-month countdown now underway, Gunn took to social media to hype Peacemaker‘s debut getting ever closer, as you can see below.

The first footage recently dropped as part of an HBO Max promo, so the smart money is on the upcoming DC FanDome event bringing the first full-length trailer for Peacemaker. As the DCEU’s first foray into canonical episodic storytelling, there’s a lot riding on the project; but Gunn and Cena are more than capable of delivering.