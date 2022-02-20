James Gunn is already debunking ‘Peacemaker’ season 2 rumors

It’s only been three days since the final episode of Peacemaker‘s first season aired on HBO Max, setting viewership records for the streaming service in the process, but James Gunn is already debunking rumors about what comes next for Christopher Smith and the rest of the team.

Any major property with a large number of fans is always going to be the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation, but luckily for those seeking nothing but the cold, hard truth, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director has cultivated a reputation for shutting down unfounded scuttlebutt as soon as it catches his attention.

Given the popularity of Peacemaker among fans, critics, and audiences, Gunn is going to be very busy deflecting gossip regarding what comes next, but as you can see below, he’s getting started early.

Don’t you know by now to make really sure of this stuff before posting? This is bullshit. No one knows what’s coming but me, & even I don’t fully know. https://t.co/WTSXCsWGXI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard tales of Bane making a cameo appearance in Peacemaker, and it was Gunn who shot down the hearsay on that occasion, too. The series was only renewed earlier this week, and given that he’s got his hands full with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until May 2023, you have to take him at his word when he says that even he doesn’t know what season 2 holds for the DCEU spinoff.