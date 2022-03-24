James Gunn teases 16-minute ‘Peacemaker’ monologue about fish-f*cking

At long last, James Gunn’s Peacemaker has been made available to audiences in the United Kingdom, but it’ll be close to impossible for local viewers to avoid spoilers for the irreverent, foul-mouthed, violent, and often hilarious R-rated superhero series, when the season finale initially aired on HBO Max back on February 17.

The biggest surprise of the entire eight-episode adventure was saved until last, with Gunn sending the internet into meltdown when the Justice League showed up for the final showdown. Admittedly, the DCEU’s all-star team were a little late to the party, and they got both barrels from John Cena’s title hero because of it, but it was an entirely shocking and welcome slice of fan service nonetheless.

Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller may have been the only to members to show up in person, but Gunn has been teasing plenty of additional footage that didn’t make the final cut. In fact, the filmmaker revealed to Total Film that the franchise’s Flash spent an almost worrying amount of time ribbing Aquaman over his rumored fondness for ocean creatures.

“I have tons of stuff I didn’t use. Ezra went on – and I’m not kidding – for 16 minutes about Aquaman having sex with fish. It was really funny.”

Gunn did go on to stress in the aftermath of Peacemaker‘s first season that Aquaman’s penchant for aquatic amorousness wasn’t official canon, while Momoa was hilariously walked away after bring asked the question about Arthur Curry’s fish-f*cking at a red carpet event for The Batman. It might not be lore, then, but that doesn’t mean it’s not funny.