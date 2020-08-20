Here’s How Jensen Ackles Could Look As Soldier Boy In The Boys

The Boys season 2 is still a couple of weeks away from debuting its premiere episodes, but Amazon has already got us looking ahead to the third season following confirmation that Jensen Ackles has been cast in a key role. The Supernatural star will play the walking Captain America parody known as Soldier Boy in the gritty superhero show, but you don’t have to wait until next year to catch a glimpse of him in costume.

Artist BossLogic has put together a concept design showing how Ackles is likely to look as the superhero, and The Boys‘ showrunners should take note of the results. The mock-up of Soldier Boy leans heavily on the Captain America inspiration, with a costume that wouldn’t look out of place in the MCU, while the actor himself is depicted sporting facial hair and an eagle-inspired hairdo.

The addition of Ackles to The Boys‘ cast makes its third season something of a Supernatural reunion, with showrunner Eric Kripke having created the dark fantasy series and worked with the actor on it for more than 15 years.

Although Soldier Boy won’t be joining the fray until season 3, there will be no shortage of new faces in season 2, including Aya Cash as the Neo-Nazi Stormfront and Shawn Ashmore as The Lamplighter, a parody of DC Comics’ Green Lantern. Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt, Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit have also joined the cast for the second run.

It feels like an eternity has passed since The Boys made its explosive debut on Amazon Prime last year, but the wait for more is almost over. The show will return with three new episodes on September 4th, with the rest dropping weekly after that. If you’re the kind of viewer who likes to wait until the entire season is available to binge in one go, the finale will drop on October 9th, but surely there aren’t many fans who will be able to muster that kind of restraint.