Jeremy Renner shares adorable photo behind the scenes of ‘Hawkeye’

Hawkeye on Disney+ is a hit and behind the cameras Jeremy Renner made sure it was a family affair, too.

On Thursday the 50-year-old took to Instagram and highlighted the back of daughter Ava’s head in a crew chair as she watched him in a scene from Hawkeye when it was shooting a year ago. The performer takes pride in his child and equated her and those he works with as having a similar closeness in his heart when all is ultimately said and done.

“Looking back to a year ago on set … with family and work family,” the post reads.

Renner’s daughter was born in 2013 with former partner Sonni Pacheco. The two have shared custody of her since their separation began in 2014 and while no one can know what goes on in the private life of an actor, his public comments suggest she is so important to him he would rather give up his iconic role in the MCU than risk growing far apart.

“I said ‘fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter’,” he said in a recent interview with Men’s Health.

Honestly, bravo. It is never easy being a public figure and it is very hard being a parent, props to those who do both.