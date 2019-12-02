Lex Luthor Is Back In New Crisis On Infinite Earths Teaser

We’re fast approaching the premiere of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, which will combine a stellar cast of Arrowverse characters and cameos from across the DC Multiverse. Earlier today, we shared with you a new clip showing Nash Wells becoming Pariah, with another teaser, available above, depicting Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor’s introduction to the crossover. Taken from last night’s episode of Supergirl, which sets up events in the “Crisis,” we get a better look at what the Monitor has planned for Lex in upcoming installments.

Although Lex was shot by his sister Lena at the end of Season 4 of Supergirl, the Monitor retrieved his body for an as-yet-unknown reason. In the clip, we see what happened to Lex since this rescue, and the answer is not much. The Monitor has apparently been keeping him captive on a platform in space, where the mastermind has been occupying himself playing chess. The Monitor then arrives and promises that Lex will finally have the chance to become a hero in the “Crisis,” something Cryer’s character has always thought of himself as anyway. Still, Lex first wants to deal with his sister and her betrayal.

The extent to which Lex Luthor will fit into the “Crisis” storyline is difficult to say at the moment, although the heroic part may be referencing the role of a version of the character in the original comics. In that series, Lex Luthor was a force for good on Earth-Three, and saves his infant son from the destruction of the universe, following which Alexander Luthor, Jr. rapidly ages and becomes a powerful figure in the fight against the Anti-Monitor.

Of course, Cryer’s Lex doesn’t have many similarities with Alexander Luthor, Jr., although we wouldn’t bet against there being more than one version of the character appearing in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (although, probably not Michael Rosenbaum‘s Lex). In any case, the Arrowverse mega-series will begin on Supergirl this December 8th before crossing through the main CW series until its conclusion on Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.