Michael Rosenbaum Could Still Return For Crisis On Infinite Earths

Just when you thought all hope was lost and that Michael Rosenbaum wouldn’t be bringing back Smallville‘s Lex Luthor for The CW’s upcoming crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a new Twitter post has hinted that there may still be a chance that he’ll return.

Recently, Rosenbaum revealed that he was asked to bring back his fan-favorite version of the criminal mastermind, but said no. Personally, I won’t believe he isn’t coming back until the final episode of the crossover airs on January 14th, and it looks like a few other people feel the same way.

Daniel Richtman, the popular scoopster who has an excellent track record, recently tweeted his take on Rosenbaum’s revelation, saying:

So reports of him being in talks/offered to come back were true. Looks like he declined BUT this might be him negotiating in the press. Not an unusal thing to do. So don't lose hope just yet 😉 https://t.co/eQirgUE7uY — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 24, 2019

Tom Welling Suits Up As Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’ve been following the actor’s road to an eventual (and hopeful) appearance on the crossover event, you’ll know that nothing has ever been like it’s seemed. The same goes for his old co-star Tom Welling. At first they told us nobody asked them to appear. Then they said they won’t be appearing and reiterated that fact several times. Now, however, we know that Welling will be bringing back his Clark Kent/Superman and it feels like it’s only a matter of time until Rosenbaum follows.

As you may recall, a few weeks ago We Got This Covered broke the news that the actor will be appearing in the crossover and as such, his recent tweet could very well just be him getting some sneaky negotiations in, as Daniel RPK mentions. In any case, if this does end up happening, we imagine it may be kept a surprise for the crossover itself.

Tell us, though, has Rosenbaum’s Tweet crushed your hopes for seeing his Lex Luthor in “Crisis on Infinite Earths“? Let us know in the comments section below.