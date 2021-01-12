Jon Favreau Reportedly Protecting Gina Carano From Being Fired From The Mandalorian

It’d been nearly a month since Gina Carano found herself at the center of an online firestorm, which is pretty good considering that The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune has had to deal with an angry Twitter mob on an almost daily basis in recent times. Indeed, things had quieted down and the storm seemed to be blowing over. But then the Capitol Hill riots took place.

As you’ve surely seen, the actress liked several tweets that seemingly supported the same ideologies as those who stormed the Capitol, which once again led to calls for her to be fired from the hit Disney Plus series. However, the Mouse House has remained silent on the matter, ignoring the backlash and refusing to comment on it. But it would seem that behind the scenes, there are indeed discussions taking place on what to do about the actress.

Pirates & Princesses has published an interesting report today on what’s going on over at the studio, and according to them, Lucasfilm aren’t best pleased with Carano and have no problem letting her go. However, showrunner Jon Favreau is apparently sticking up for her and isn’t concerned at all with her social media activity.

The report notes that “the feeling inside Lucasfilm is generally disdain for Carano as well,” but “the problem for all of those who hate Carano based on her worldview and political positions is that Jon Favreau isn’t publicly political… and word on the street is he doesn’t care one iota for the divisiveness.” Pirates and Princesses then goes on to claim that “if Carano was employed in any other part of Lucasfilm, she’d be gone, and she would have been let go long ago. The question now is whether or not Favreau can protect her.”

Of course, all of the above should be taken with a grain of salt and obviously remains unconfirmed by any official channels, but it wouldn’t be hard to see why the studio might be keen to give her the boot, given how much controversy she’s been at the center of. And while everyone’s entitled to their own opinions, it’d be fair to say that some of the things Carano has said in recent months probably should’ve been kept to herself. Especially when she’s the star of an incredibly popular show from a beloved brand that has a wide-ranging appeal.

Tell us, though, do you think Gina Carano should be fired from The Mandalorian? As always, sound off down below.