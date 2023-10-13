Just as the prophecy foretold, streaming’s biggest series ends its 13-week run on top by confirming a comeback, but there’s a catch

It was written in the stars from the second Suits broke out from the pack to embark on a record-breaking run as streaming’s number one biggest show, somebody somewhere would try to tempt creator Aaron Korsh into bringing the legal drama back to the screens in one form or another.

Sure enough, the very same day the USA Network original’s incredible 13-week streak at the summit was ended by Netflix’s Virgin River, it was revealed that a new series set in the Suits universe was being fast-tracked through development with an eye to getting it onto screens as soon as possible.

The downside is that there are a couple of notable caveats, the first being that it won’t be a reboot, revival, or spin-off. Instead, Suits will be returning as a CSI or NCIS-style procedural, meaning that it’ll be set in the same world and could realistically feature a couple of familiar faces or cameo appearances, but it won’t be season 10 of the main story or an offshoot focusing on a major player from days gone by.

That’s a little bit disappointing for everyone who was hoping Korsh could be convinced to gather Harvey Specter and the rest of the band back together – with the obvious exception of Meghan Markle – especially when previous Suits spin-off Pearson ended up getting axed after a single season.

It’s kind of Suits, but not really Suits, which is an interesting way of approaching it if nothing else, but it remains to be seen if it stands a chance of capitalizing on the juggernaut’s incredible surge in popularity.