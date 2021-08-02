Kang Will Reportedly Team Up With Villains From The MCU’s Past

Kang the Conqueror has arrived, and he’s here to stay. The Loki finale finally introduced the temporal tyrant into the franchise, with Jonathan Majors debuting as one of his variants, He Who Remains. The real Kang was then revealed to have taken over the TVA at the end of the episode, teeing up the villain’s major presence in the future of the MCU. But as much as the universe is pressing forward, it’s also going to look back at its past, too.

We’re hearing from our trusted sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was back in The Flash before that was confirmed – that Kang will team up with some villains from the MCU’s past. We’ve been told that he’ll travel back in time and visit certain antagonists from previous Marvel projects in order to pitch them a partnership. That’s all we’ve heard as of yet, so it’s unclear whether Kang is looking to build up a league of his own or if these team-ups are one-offs.

Obviously, the big question is: which villains could Kang partner up with? Well, you’d have to imagine that he’d only be interested in working with the most powerful of the Avengers’ enemies, as a union with, say, Whiplash wouldn’t be much help to him. But a partnership with the likes of Ultron or Hela or Red Skull would no doubt be mutually beneficial. Kang’s mastery of time allows Marvel the opportunity to bring back any fan favorite foe who’s been underutilized in the franchise to date, so let’s hope they capitalize on that.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve also recently heard that Kang will pair up with a villain new to the MCU, too – Doctor Doom. So clearly Kang is going to be continuing Thanos’ method of employing other bad guys to aid him in achieving his goals. The Mad Titan only saw Loki and Ronan the Accuser as lackeys, though, so it’ll be interesting to see if Kang treats his allies as equal partners or not.

Kang the Conqueror will next be seen in Loki season 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.