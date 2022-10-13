Kelsey Asbille cryptically addresses the future of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille is teasing the future of Paramount’s number-one series ahead of its season five premiere. While cryptic, she mentions the finale for the upcoming episodes and what it could stand for.

In speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura, Asbille was asked about the future of Yellowstone past the upcoming season. Can fans look forward to more years at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, or could season five tie the story up with a nice, heartbreaking bow?

Asbille laughed and told DiLaura, “Oh man, you’re gonna get me in trouble.” She continued by kind of addressing the question of season five serving as a series finale.

“We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?”

Fans of Yellowstone love looking forward to the future at the ranch, but not in terms of it ending soon. With the significant changes happening in season five, it’s unlikely that even with 14 episodes, everything could be wrapped up satisfyingly. For now, we’ll all have to cross our fingers that we’ve got many years left at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Asbille’s co-star, Luke Grimes, was in the news yesterday for an interview discussing his recent foray into country music. While fans have yet to hear his songs, he’s in Nashville working on them now, and Asbille has been lucky enough to get a sneak peek, or rather, an early preview.

“He just showed me something. He’s actually in Nashville right now, so I’ll see him afterward and see if he can show me (more music). I feel really proud of him.”

Speaking of Grimes, Asbille also commented on spending season five pregnant with her character, Monica’s second child, with husband Kayce Dutton.

“Oh my goodness, I loved it. I mean, I look like I’m pregnant with twins, but yeah, I have a lot of respect for my mother.”

You can see Asbille as Monica in Paramount’s Yellowstone when the series makes its highly anticipated return on Nov. 13.