The Masked Singer finally aired its big Rudy Giuliani episode on Wednesday night, which was leaked months ago — before the current season even began airing. And the reports were true that at least one member of the judges’ panel walked off the stage in protest shortly after the reveal.

Before Giuliani was unmasked, the four judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, were given the chance to guess who was inside the colorful jack-in-the-box costume. McCarthy incorrectly guessed Joe Pesci, which was ironic in retrospect, considering the former New York City mayor’s apparent fondness for the film My Cousin Vinny. Meanwhile, Thicke guessed Robert Duvall, while Jeong went with Elon Musk and Scherzinger tried Al Roker.

Of course, all four were incorrect. “Is that Robert Duvall?” Scherzinger asked, as the head finally came off, to which Jeong could be heard quietly responding: “No, that’s not Robert Duvall.”

The reactions across the panel were wildly different. McCarthy appeared thrilled, jumping up and down, while Cannon and Thicke seemed shellshocked. “This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” deadpanned Thicke, with about as much enthusiasm as he seemingly could muster.

Jeong was the only judge who didn’t attempt to hide his disgust, and when Giuliani was given the chance to perform his farewell performance — fittingly enough, George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone” — the comedian straight-up walked off stage. “I’m done,” he said.

Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, "I'm done." pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4m — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 21, 2022

As we all know, Giuliani was instrumental in former President Donald Trump’s “stop the steal” movement as the former president’s former personal attorney, which continues to poison American democracy from the inside out, and he has since been barred from practicing law in New York and Washington D.C. Dominion Voting Systems has likewise sued Giuliani for $1.3 billion over his claims.

So it’s completely understandable why some of the judges would be less than thrilled to see such a divisive figure being paraded about on stage for lighthearted entertainment. We get that the theme this season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly,” but couldn’t they have gotten … oh, we don’t know, literally anyone else?

As clips of the reveal began to make their way around the internet, people were naturally gobsmacked to see the moment play out in real-time.

“Crooked, disgraced, ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani is revealed on The Masked Singer, sings ‘Bad to the Bone,'” tweeted former NBCUniversal executive Mike Sington. “Audience is shocked.”

Crooked, disgraced, ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani is revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’, sings ‘Bad to the Bone’. Audience is shocked. Judge Ken Jeong walks off in disgust, saying ‘I’m done’. pic.twitter.com/FA6Hs28HVq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 21, 2022

“He should be in prison, but Rudy Giuliani is on The Masked Singer right now,” writer Parker Molloy pointed out.

He should be in prison, but Rudy Giuliani is on The Masked Singer right now. pic.twitter.com/ZKM5Gkca7F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

“How anyone can support this creep is absurd,” added another user, with a clip of Giuliani’s disgusting cameo in the Borat sequel.

#MaskedSinger how anyone can support this creep is absurd pic.twitter.com/SjQBIozu5b — Josh Martin-Jones (@JoshM_Jones) April 21, 2022

Others took issue with McCarthy, who seemed genuinely excited to see Giuliani — cheering and dancing during his final performance.

Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg called it an “embarrassing fiasco,” adding that the clip of McCarthy and Scherzinger should follow their careers from now on.

Just watched the 20-second clip from this embarrassing fiasco and that clip of Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger dancing along with Rudy "singing" should accompany anything either of them ever does again in perpetuity. https://t.co/U9Vdfews8j — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) April 21, 2022

Journalist Eric Michael Garcia pointed out the irony in the contrasting reactions, given that Jeong is a medical doctor and McCarthy is an outspoken anti-vaxxer.

Why am I not surprised that Ken Jeong, an actual doctor who went to Duke for undergrad and UNC Med who tries to push back on medical misinformation, walked off while Jenny McCarthy, who is responsible for spreading mountains of vaccine bullshit, is totally ok with this? https://t.co/HTeOpkjbZu — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 21, 2022

“Jenny McCarthy, founder of the modern anti-vaxx movement, swaying around like a deranged fool while Rudy Giuliani sings in a jester’s costume as he stands in a box should just be the flag now,” summed up Bob’s Burgers writer Wendy Molyneux.

Jenny McCarthy, founder of the modern anti-vaxx movement, swaying around like a deranged fool while Rudy Giuliani sings in a jester’s costume as he stands in a box should just be the flag now. — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) April 21, 2022

“Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Snickerdoodle ain’t shit why they up there dancing like they want to meet him in his roach motel later,” quipped another user. “Not even an ounce of shame.”

Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Snickerdoodle ain't shit why they up there dancing like they want to meet him in his roach motel later. Not even an ounce of shame https://t.co/A0x4NeGZo0 — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) April 21, 2022

Jeong has yet to comment on the incident beyond what was televised, but we’d have to assume there were some pretty tense, behind-the-scenes discussions after the episode was filmed.