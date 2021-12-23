Kingpin star addresses what happened to Wilson Fisk during the Blip

Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe project to have arrived during Phase Four has been heavily impacted by the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, specifically the effects of Thanos snapping his fingers and wiping out half of all living things in the universe.

Each new feature film or Disney Plus exclusive has referenced it in one way or another, whether it’s a throwaway line of dialogue or a memorable, hard-hitting scene like the one that saw Yelena Belova reappear in her former Black Widow associate’s house five years later, with no idea how she got there or what happened to Natasha Romanoff.

Probably because he’s a bad guy, nobody thought to ask where Wilson Fisk was during all of this. Last seen in Netflix’s Daredevil before reappearing in Hawkeye, the crime boss’ organization appears to be in rude health before Clint Barton and Kate Bishop show up.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, D’Onofrio explained where Hawkeye had been during the Blip, and what forced him out of the shadows in such public fashion.

“It was always established to me that it’s after the Blip and that he has lost the power that he had in Daredevil, and he wants it back. … In Hawkeye, he considers that he’s lost a bit of the control of his city, and he wants his city back.”

Rocking a brand new wardrobe for good measure, D’Onofrio made an explosive comeback in the Hawkeye finale, and we can’t wait to see where it all ends up heading in the end.