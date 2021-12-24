Kingpin star thought ‘Daredevil’ was going to run a lot longer than it did

Fans were blindsided when it was announced in November 2018 that Netflix had canceled Daredevil, which came right out of the blue when it was regarded as one of the streaming service’s biggest and most popular original shows at the time.

As it turns out, Kevin Feige’s decision to fold Marvel Television and absorb the division into the overall comic book empire saw the company’s chief creative officer outline his desire to have the rights to as many characters as possible fall under his purview, which necessitated a continuity purge of sorts.

From there, every single one of the Defenders-adjacent titles was canceled, and now Marvel Studios have the rights to all of those characters back on home soil. As you may have noticed, a couple of notable Daredevil veterans have already made their triumphant returns to the fold, but that didn’t stop Vincent D’Onofrio lamenting to Deadline that he wanted the street-level series to run for a lot longer than it did.

“I didn’t know that Daredevil was going to end when it did. I thought it was going to continue for a few more years. There was a lot to explore there, there were many facets of my character to explore.”

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though D’Onofrio would have evidently loved more than three seasons to show what he could do, his performance as Kingpin is still more than enough to see him rank as one of the best Marvel villains we’ve ever seen in live-action, so let’s hope his comeback in Hawkeye is just the tip of a very ominous iceberg.