Kit Harington Says Game Of Thrones Directly Caused His Mental Health Issues

HBO’s massively popular Game of Thrones fantasy series came to a close in 2019. But as is the case with most of these huge TV shows, a lot of viewers found the conclusion unsatisfying, if not downright rushed and nonsensical.

In fact, you could make the case that the final season of Westeros’s live-action adaptation was more disappointing than even the most ardent fans dared fear, generating a ton of backlash and forever etching the show’s name in the industry’s hall of infamy. Despite all its numerous flaws, though, no one could question the cast and crew’s dedication to see this through to the end.

Indeed, filming the last 6 episodes took its toll on everyone, from the camera crew and set designers to the actors who worked tirelessly for months to bring the epic battles against the Night King and Cersei Lannister to life. One of these thespians, in particular, portrayed the series’ main protagonist Jon Snow for 8 years, though apparently, the story’s final chapter mentally challenged him to the point of breaking.

Character Posters For Game Of Thrones Season 8 Tee Up The Final Battle 1 of 21

As you may already know, after the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8, Kit Harington checked himself into a mental health facility due to undisclosed issues. Back then, of course, we didn’t know whether personal dilemmas or the show had a hand in this breakdown, but now, the actor has revealed in a new interview with THR that the problem was mostly caused by the latter.

“I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” He said. “I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years.”

Fortunately, the Game of Thrones star seems to be in a better headspace now. As for any further involvement in George R. R. Martin’s fantasy world, I think it’s safe to say that his watch has finally ended, this time for good.