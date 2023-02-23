Latest Fantasy News: J.K. Rowling dismisses concerns about her tarnished reputation as hype for a new ‘Shadow and Bone’ character ramps up

Her name has largely become synonymous with anti-trans sentiments, but J.K. Rowling isn’t shying away from the spotlight.

Instead of slinking off into obscurity in the wake of broad pushback against her transphobic views, Rowling is once again thrusting herself into conversations via a new podcast titled The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. The fresh podcast digs into the controversy surrounding Rowling and the Harry Potter universe, and sees the once-popular author claim that she’s unconcerned by the thought of tarnishing her legacy.

Exhausted by the ongoing drama surrounding Rowling and her properties, most fantasy fans are turning their attention to less controversial topics. A trailer for season two of Shadow and Bone is catching broad attention, as fans celebrate the arrival of a highly-anticipated character, and largely ignore the presence of another, and news that The Kingdom of Ruin will get an anime adaptation is just the balm hurting Harry Potter fans need.

J.K. Rowling isn’t concerned about her legacy

via Warner Bros. Pictures

In early episodes of The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter author claimed she doesn’t spend any time concerning herself over her legacy. She informed listeners that her thoughts on the LGBTQ+ community have been “misunderstood,” and claimed that she’s concerned with the “now” far more than how she’ll be remembered.

The Shadow and Bone fandom can’t get enough of Wylan

Photo via Timea Saghy/Netflix

It’s a hard time to be Nikolai Lantsov. Despite the character’s broad popularity, he’s barely a thought in fans’ minds as a far more sought-after character overtakes conversations. In the wake of a fresh season two trailer, fans are obsessing over Wylan, a fresh addition to the Crow’s lineup, and largely forgetting about the incoming Ravkan prince.

The Kingdom of Ruin is getting an anime adaptation

Image via Yokohama Animation Lab

A fan-favorite manga series is headed to screens soon, following news that The Kingdom of Ruin is getting an anime adaptation. The dark science fantasy manga series has been collecting fans by the dozen in recent months, and news that Adonis is headed to television delighted future viewers to no end.