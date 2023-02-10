Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom cinches another win, this time over ‘The Last of Us’

The fantasy world is plagued by controversy at the moment, as the conversation about Hogwarts Legacy overshadows nearly every other property.

The campaign to save Warrior Nun refuses to be ignored, however, even in the midst of ongoing J.K. Rowling drama. The dedicated effort to see the show return hit yet another major milestone this week, even beating out the biggest show currently on television.

It’s not quite enough to drown out the noise surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, unfortunately, as passionate debates continue to tear the internet apart. Complaints about various aspects of the game continue to plague its upcoming release, as parents plead for a simple feature to make gameplay easier and early players examine whether or not claims of antisemitism in the game’s story are accurate.

Warrior Nun somehow manages to beat out The Last of Us

Photo via Netflix

The ongoing campaign to save Warrior Nun hit yet another impressive benchmark this week, after tweets about the former Netflix property overtook conversations about HBO’s The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic series is one of the biggest things on television at the moment, so Warrior Nun’s continued dominance in conversations across social media is impressive. Let’s just hope the big streamers are paying attention.

Parents plead for a very specific — and simple — update

Image via WB Games

Thus far, most of the people playing Hogwarts Legacy are reporting a surprisingly stellar game. Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the title, its gameplay and the sheer nostalgia of its world are winning gamers over, but one aspect of the title is far less popular. Players are currently unable to pause the game during cutscenes, which makes it challenging for those with consistent distractions — like parents — to keep track of what’s going on in the story.

Are claims of antiseminism in Hogwarts Legacy accurate?

Image via Warner Bros

On top of rife anti-trans sentiments from Rowling and her supporters, Hogwarts Legacy is receiving criticism for one of its story elements. The game sports a storyline revolving around a goblin rebellion, which — when paired with the depictions of goblins in existing Harry Potter releases — sparked claims of antisemitism. These accusations appear to be premature, however, according to our own reviewer, who notes that the storyline in-game is nuanced and acknowledges the complications of wizard/goblin politics.

More developments throw this into question

HOLY SHIT THE ANTISEMITIC CARICATURE GOBLINS IN HOGWARTS LEGACY EVEN HAVE A SHOFAR ARE YOU KIDDING ME. ARE YOU JOKING. WHAT THE HELL pic.twitter.com/frZEr6mLkS — ⬅️ slap it! it jiggles (@chromedupcheeks) February 9, 2023

Despite the goblin storyline seemingly side-stepping those antisemitism claims, a fresh detail appears to turn things on their head. An artifact players can locate within the game seemingly directly links goblins with Jewish people, quickly adding yet more fuel to the raging fire that is Hogwarts Legacy.

And that’s not all

Photo via Warner Bros Games/YouTube

Yet another link between the Harry Potter world and antisemitism came to light just ahead of Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, as fans made connections between the 1612 Goblin Rebellion referenced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Hogwarts Legacy and a real, historical riot that was fatal for a number of Jewish people in the early 1610s. The fictional Goblin Rebellion seems to have clear links to history’s own pogram, or “organized massacre of a particular ethnic group, in particular that of Jewish people in Russia or eastern Europe.”