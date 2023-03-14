Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom turns to a new streamer for salvation, as a first glimpse at ‘The Little Mermaid’ revives a long-forgotten connection

Fans of Disney’s The Little Mermaid have been anxiously awaiting a trailer for months, as the film’s live action release inches ever closer.

They were finally granted their wish during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, and conversations have taken two routes in the hours since. People either love or hate the look of the upcoming Disney release, but one element seems to be universally popular. What appears to be a more fleshed-out look at the character of Ursula is delighting fans, particularly as the film looks set to include a broadly-unknown detail of the story.

Netflix continues its downward trend, as yet more unpopular decisions sour viewers on the OG streamer. Warrior Nun’s cancelation came months ago, but fans of the fantasy series remain furious, and might just turn their backs on Netflix for good. They’ve got their sights set on greener pastures, and more welcoming platforms.

News about the streamer isn’t all bad, of course. Even as it trips up by canceling beloved series and recasting fan-favorite roles, it’s managing to find occasional success, at least in hosting popular releases. Netflix was quick to give itself partial credit for Guillermo del Toro’s big win at the 2023 Oscars, despite the streamer’s bare connection to the film.

Ursula and Ariel’s relationship gets an upgrade Disney’s live action remake

Screengrab via Disney

Ursula was always a vitally important character in The Little Mermaid, but it looks like a long-forgotten detail will finally make its way into the story in Disney’s live-action remake. Few people were likely aware of Ursula’s familial connection to Ariel, thanks to is absence in the animated release, but all signs are pointing to its inclusion in the 2023 remake. Ursula’s status as Ariel’s aunt was cut from the 1989 original, but star Halle Bailey’s hint toward the characters’ “maternal” bond indicates that it’s making a return for the fresh release.

The campaign to save Warrior Nun sets its sights on a new goal

via Netflix

The more distance the Warrior Nun fandom puts between itself and the show’s November 2022 cancellation, the worse the show’s prospects become. Despite this, the campaign to save the show is only getting more intense, as fans set their sights on an alternate option. Instead of pushing Netflix to renew the series, fans are instead zeroing in on Apple TV Plus, which they think could be a perfect home for the story. The streamer’s dedication to quality over quantity could be well served by a show in such high demand.

Netflix congratulates itself for Guillermo del Toro’s big wins

Image via Netflix

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro won big at last night’s Oscars, walking home with the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Animated Film for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The night helped del Toro to make history as the first person to win that trio of awards, and Netflix was quick to get in on the celebration. It gave itself a hearty pat on the back, in the wake of del Toro’s win, making sure everyone remembers who put in the backing for the director’s latest victory.