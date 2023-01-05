Latest ‘Last of Us’ News: Fans celebrate the impending debut of HBO’s adaptation through fan art, and ponder Ashley Johnson’s role in the live action release

Time is running out for anyone hoping to polish off The Last of Us video games before the HBO adaptation airs.

The upcoming series is set to drop in less than two weeks, and longtime fans of the incredible games behind the show can hardly contain themselves. They’re examining every fresh detail about the HBO series, and torturing themselves with replays of the existing games. The gorgeous and brutal stories told across the Last of Us franchise have gamers ardently hoping that the story has yet to conclude, and prompted questions about the potential for a The Last of Us Part III.

Even if a Part III never comes to pass, fans will get the chance to see Ashley Johnson, the actor behind Ellie, in the upcoming adaptation. She’s handing Ellie’s reins over to Bella Ramsey for her live-action appearances, but the HBO series still found room for a minor, but impactful, Johnson cameo.

Who does Ashley Johnson play in HBO’s The Last of Us?

via HBO

Ashley Johnson, the voice actor who brought Ellie to life across The Last of Us games, is set to be included in the HBO adaptation. She, as well as Joel voice actor Troy Baker, are both slated for cameos in the series, and fans want to know who Johnson is playing. She made a brief appearance in trailers for the series, and fans are already theorizing that she’s set to play the fitting role of Ellie’s mother.

Is there going to be a The Last of Us Part 3?

Image via Naughty Dog

Much like the first title, The Last of Us Part II graced fans with a heart wrenching, but stellar, conclusion. It polished off the story well enough to be a conclusive finale to The Last of Us story, but fans immediately voiced interest in another entry. Our wishes are likely to be granted in the form of another The Last of Us title, but news on when Part III is set to drop is still out. The game likely won’t hit shelves for a few years, at the very least, but news that it might just be in development is enough to tide fans over.

Fans celebrate the adaptation through stunning, comic-themed art

Image via The Last of Us/HBO

The massive fandom behind Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us games is already obsessed with HBO’s adaptation, and they’re paying homage to the as-yet unreleased series through fan art. One fan’s stunning celebration of the show, in the form of stylized, comic book re-imaginings of key moments, is catching viewer attention, and stirring up even more hype for the show.