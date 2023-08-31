Today has brought some good Marvel news and some bad news, but which is which depends on your personal preferences and levels of vindictiveness. First of all, rumor has it that Disney Plus has dished out a renewal that is not just unlikely, it makes you question everything you think you know about the MCU. Meanwhile, the Mouse House’s streamer’s latest rapture of content is only increasing anxiety that the same fate could befall a Marvel show that has struggled to catch a break from day one.

She-Hulk getting a second season will make you question your understanding of the universe

via Marvel Studios

That’s right, as per the latest intel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season two is a-go at Marvel and will happen once the strikes are over and done with. This is surprising news as the show has been the MCU fandom’s favorite punching bag for an entire 12 months, its CGI has been unfavorably compared to Secret Invasion, and star Tatiana Maslany even lashed out at Disney boss Bob Iger. If after all that, She-Hulk can potentially manage to be the first live-action MCU series since Loki to get a second season then surely anything is possible in this franchise. Fingers crossed for The Adventures of Madisynn and Wongers next.

Disney Plus getting into the habit of canning shows that have been fully produced raises anxiety for Echo

Screengrab via Disney Plus

First, Disney Plus came for the shows that were already on the platform, now it’s cancelling shows that haven’t even made it to streaming. In the wake of Mickey Mouse sending series that have already been shot straight into the abyss, the more anxious Marvel fans among us are concerned that Echo could face the same fate, given that the studio has (shamefully) treated it so shoddily to date — remember, it was cut down to five episodes and is being dumped all in one go in November. Thankfully, there is absolutely no indication that this could happen, but it is getting so we can be sure of nothing with Disney Plus.

Daredevil director opens up on how Jon Bernthal is to thank for the iconic show’s best scene

via Marvel Television

To keep the Disney Plus conversation going, Daredevil: Born Again naturally has a tough job in measuring up to the incredible drama that its Netflix forebear delivered — like in the epic third episode of season two. Speaking of which, director Marc Jobst spoke exclusively to We Got This Covered and reflected on how that legendary rooftop scene between the Man Without Fear and the Punisher came to life. Jobst revealed that it was all thanks to a rogue suggestion from Jon Bernthal, which tested the acting endurance of he and Charlie Cox, that gave the sequence its intense energy. And that’s why they brought the guy back for Born Again.

Loki season two fan theories are getting ever more ridiculous, and as the above developments prove, you never know what's coming next from the Marvel news machine