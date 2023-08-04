Just when we thought we were heading for some kind of concrete decision on whether Jonathan Majors would be sticking around the MCU or not, a further unexpected development in the Kang the Conqueror’s ongoing legal saga has ensured Marvel will continue dragging its feet about his future with the franchise for at least another month. Elsewhere, with the stench of Secret Invasion‘s finale still hanging in the air, an upcoming Disney Plus series that hasn’t exactly enjoyed plain sailing getting compared to the recent flop isn’t exactly the ringing endorsement it should be.

Jonathan Majors trial delay means the actor’s troubles will loom even larger over Loki season two than before

Jonathan Majors was due to stand trial over domestic violence charges this Aug. 3, but his court appearance was ultimately cut short when the trial was moved back to September. As these cases can often draw on and on, this means Majors’ big MCU return in Loki season two (filmed prior to his arrest for assault in March) will likely be even more overshadowed by off-screen drama than it was already. The fact this is all occurring just days after Marvel appeared to throw a vote of confidence Majors’ way in the show’s trailer leaves us even more confused about what the Multiverse Saga holds.

Aubrey Plaza’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos gets compared to a wildly controversial Secret Invasion character, so… yay?

There are many reasons to be excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but it isn’t helping that Marvel’s release date reshuffles mean that it’s floating in a limbo dimension and we’re not really sure when to expect it. On the other hand, some intriguing updates on Aubrey Plaza’s role in the WandaVision spinoff tease that she’ll be an original character for the screen but someone with ties to the established lore. In this way, Plaza’s mystery character is being compared to Emilia Clarke’s G’iah in Secret Invasion. Which, while technically accurate, isn’t really something we want to hear after G’iah basically broke the MCU in the SI finale.

Marvel has yet to announce who’s the next Avengers leader, but it sure as Shuma-Gorath won’t be Doctor Strange

Marvel fans are constantly asking who the next leader of the Avengers will be, but at least it looks like we can now rule Doctor Strange out of the race, as the would-be Sorcerer Supreme has well and truly lost the popular vote on this one. The consensus is in, and the vast majority of MCU experts have decided that Strange really isn’t leadership material, which means the only characters conceivably still in the running are Captains America and Captain Marvel. Sorry, Stephen, but when you go and almost destroy the multiverse twice in one phase, folks can hold a grudge.

Ryan Gosling might’ve apparently been lying about wanting to be the MCU’s Ghost Rider, but it’s the God of Thunder’s honest truth that another boat-load of the latest Marvel news isn’t far away.