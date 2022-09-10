Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?

Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…

Marvel dares to promise a Jennifer Walters/Matt Murdock pairing

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been (somewhat surprisingly) hyping up Daredevil’s impending arrival on the scene from the beginning, but the show’s new mid-season trailer finally gave us some of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock interacting with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters… and it’s definitely looking like there might be something going on between these two superpowered defense attorneys. Just as you would expect, the internet is more than here for it.

The Thor franchise may still thrive with Thor 5

Before Thor: Love and Thunder came out, fans would have been all over the idea of Taika Waititi completing a trilogy of Thor movies, but now that they’ve revisited it on Disney Plus and still found it wanting, they’re reacting with dismay at the Oscar-winning filmmaker hinting that he would be open to reuniting with Marvel to make Thor 5, which he jokingly titled Thrive. Perhaps the idea will get more positivity if public opinion to Thor 4 starts to thaw.

A cursed question asks: Who could Kim Kardashian play in the MCU?

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the “Kim Kardashian in the MCU” saga this week, the little-known Paw Patrol actress recently revealed that she’d love to appear in a Marvel movie. Brave fans who dared to entertain the notion have since debated what would be the best role for the reality star in the franchise. The most sensible answer? Playing herself in Secret Invasion, except she’s revealed to be a Skrull. The coldest? “Jean Grey… but only [when she’s] dead.”

Fantastic Four fans get in their last fancasts as official news looms

The biggest news that’s rumored to be coming from Marvel at D23 this weekend is the announcement of the full lineup of the MCU’s Fantastic Four. And with the news we’ve been dreaming of for so long almost here, fans have been prematurely freaking out today, not to mention seizing their last opportunity to share their fancasts, however close to the truth (Jodie Comer as Sue Storm?) or absurd (the Bluths from Arrested Development) they may be.

See you back here tomorrow for another Marvel news roundup!