Latest Marvel News: Tom Hiddleston almost stole Jonathan Majors’ job as the full insanity of Sony’s plans for Andrew Garfield is revealed

It’s always fun to do our best Watcher impression and ponder the question of “what if…?” Of late, two particularly eyebrow-raising roads not taken for the MCU have made themselves known, including the fact that Tom Hiddleston might’ve pinched Jonathan Majors‘ spot in the franchise, thereby changing the entire Multiverse Saga while he was at it. Not to mention, over in Sony land, the Amazing Spider-Man spinoff we never got sounds so wild it makes even Morbius seem tame.

Tom Hiddleston as He Who Remains? Loki almost made an alternate casting choice that could’ve changed the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

It’s true. When Loki season 1’s storyline was being developed, He Who Remains was briefly considered to be a Loki variant, instead of a Kang variant, with Tom Hiddleston expected to step in to claim the role. Now, this doesn’t mean that Hiddleston would ever have gone on to portray Kang, but it does mean that he could’ve stolen Jonathan Majors’ big introduction into the MCU. Who knows what the domino effect of that would’ve been? Would Majors have ever got cast in the first place? Would Kang still have debuted in Quantumania or be pushed back to a later project? Would that have actually improved the Multiverse Saga? Uh, let’s not open that can of worms…

Not only didn’t we get The Amazing Spider-Man 3, it turns out we also missed out on Andrew Garfield riding a dinosaur

via Sony

Remember when Sony was dead-set on making a Sinister Six movie? Honestly, in hindsight, they might’ve actually beaten DC’s Suicide Squad to the punch with that one, but sadly the death of The Amazing Spider-Man saga stopped the villain team-up flick in its tracks and the project couldn’t even survive in the subsequent “all villains, all the time” Sony Spider-Man-less Universe. Plot details on The Cabin in the Woods‘ Drew Goddard’s script for the film have now emerged, though, and they are really something. Thanks to a trip to the Savage Land, Andrew Garfield’s Spidey would’ve ridden a T-Rex. Anyone have Doctor Strange’s number so he can take us to the universe where Sinister Six got made?

Loki season 2 could get a Blumhouse horror spinoff, but only in our dreams (or maybe nightmares)

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Marvel might have released Werewolf by Night not once, but twice, but the studio is still a little squeamish to fully dive into its horror side. That’s not stopping those involved with the company eager for things to get a little gorier from dreaming big, however. Loki season 2 director Dan DeLeeuw has pitched the idea of turning fictional b-movie Zaniac! (as based on an obscure comics character) into a real thing, with the help of his friends over at Blumhouse. A Marvel Studios/Blumhouse co-production is incredibly tempting to imagine, but sadly we’re not sure it could ever actually happen. Again, maybe in another universe out there, one where the 2005 Man-Thing movie was a mega-hit.

But, then, this universe is full of unexpected MCU developments as it is — like Martin Scorsese’s latest earning an identical Rotten Tomatoes score to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — so we’re happy where we are.