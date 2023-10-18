‘Yeah, we’ll do it at Blumhouse’: ‘Loki’ director has a far-fetched suggestion for a spin-off that Disney would disappointingly never go for

Ever since the creation of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has been doing his best to gather the rights to the comic book company’s key characters under the same roof, while striking licensing agreements with the likes of Sony for Spider-Man. However, what would happen if the shoe was on the other foot, and another outfit stepped in to make an offer to borrow a minor figure for a spin-off?

It’s entirely hypothetical and completely unrealistic, but it’s an idea that Loki director Dan DeLeeuw has nonetheless placed in our heads thanks to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he jokingly responded to the suggestion of a standalone Zaniac movie emanating from the most recent episode of the Disney Plus series.

“Yeah, we’ll do it at Blumhouse. It’ll be a bit more of a horror thing.”

Obviously, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had dipped its toes ever so slightly into the waters of horror before, most notably through Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, but one of the reasons why Scott Derrickson departed the project that ultimately became Multiverse of Madness was because he wanted to tell a full-blown tale of terror, and the powers-that-be did not.

It’s a fascinating “what if?” to imagine what could happen were Feige to hand Blumhouse anything to do what it does best, but we’ll all just have to fantasize about the prospect of horror’s biggest hit factory tackling Zaniac instead.