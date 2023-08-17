Latest Netflix News: An upcoming Netflix biopic heads for the gutter before release, just as ‘Scott Pilgrim’ enters the anime Olympics

After such a fruitful week in the fantasy realm — note the sarcasm — it was just a matter of time before the drama extended its reach to the realm of cinema on Netflix. Nowadays, the streaming giant is always abuzz with activity, and as we’ve come to know quite well, certain titles are almost destined to fail just before their premiere.

On the bright side, Netflix seems to have finally struck gold with a real moneymaker: anime. Unlike many of the platform’s previous attempts, Netflix has recently perfected the formula for a successful animated show. However, for a long time, it stuck to its usual five titles (yes, this is an exaggeration, but is it really?). Surprisingly, it seems that all it took was months of anime dominating the global charts for the platform to start investing in the genre. In fact, Demon Slayer is currently charting on Netflix — who would’ve guessed that anime was in such high demand? (Well, actually, everyone knew but Netflix.)

‘Maestro’ is already the most contentious addition to the platform, and it has yet to premiere

Image via Netflix

At some point or another, nearly anyone who’s even remotely online has encountered the controversy swirling around Maestro. This upcoming Netflix original biopic stars none other than Bradley Cooper and aims to chronicle the life of the legendary film composer Leonard Bernstein, celebrated for his iconic soundtrack for West Side Story. Initially, the film was considered a strong contender in the Oscars race — until a specific prosthetic detail sparked a wave of backlash.

The crux of the matter revolves around Cooper’s portrayal of Bernstein, marked by an unnecessarily prominent prosthetic nose. From the very moment the trailer was released, it became evident that something was wrong: Cooper’s nose appeared overly exaggerated, detracting from an accurate depiction of the composer. Interestingly, Cooper’s own nose bears a closer resemblance to that of the conductor. This needless exaggeration immediately created an air of suspicion surrounding the upcoming film, as it was swiftly accused of perpetuating anti-Semitism.

The resulting outcry immediately spread like wildfire, with some already dismissing the film right from the get-go. Adding fuel to the fire, rumors also surfaced that one of the considered actors for the role was Jake Gyllenhaal, who proudly identifies with his Jewish heritage and religious beliefs, unlike Cooper, who lacks Jewish ancestry. Choices were made, and in retrospect, perhaps they shouldn’t have been.

Netflix keeps trying its hand at a cinematic universe only to have a lackluster response

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, it seems that Netflix just cannot bear to accept that it is still lacking in the cinematic universe realm. Its attempt to create a comic book universe via the Millarworld franchise has been both feeble and poorly timed. If you’re unfamiliar with the Millarworld franchise, don’t worry — you’re not alone. It seems that even Netflix itself might be in the dark about it. After all, the franchise was acquired back in 2017, so it’s been several years. It’s easy to overlook such a detail over time.

To be perfectly honest, Netflix did put in some effort. Jupiter’s Legacy was intended to serve as the flagship that launched the franchise. Unfortunately, we’re all aware of how that turned out. And if you’re not aware, it’s likely because Netflix never made a significant effort to bring its existence to your attention. However, here’s the twist: Netflix recently dropped six episodes of the Millarworld saga with The Chosen One. Unsurprisingly, this show has also seen minimal promotion, despite having a unique premise that could genuinely draw in audiences. Another fantasy bites the dust, I guess.

Scott Pilgrim is getting an anime adaptation, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, it is already proving to be huge

Screengrab via Netflix

This won’t be the first, second, or last time I’ll find myself emphasizing the need for Netflix to truly invest in their animated series. Whether it’s Arcane, BoJack Horseman, or Disenchantment, the platform has consistently proven itself with its original animated content. Plus, it has only benefited from adding various Japanese anime to its library. Yet, despite these well-loved series, they often seem to be sidelined whenever a new drama show comes to town, even if they already have a devoted fanbase.

Well, this is not the case for Netflix’s upcoming series. You’re familiar with Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, but now I raise you Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the animated series. That’s right, in a delightful turn of events, the popular film featuring Michael Cera is getting its very own anime adaptation. And here’s a little surprise: Cera is reprising his role to voice the character of Scott Pilgrim himself. The first teaser also reveals a lineup of familiar voices. Alongside Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, and Aubrey Plaza are all lending their voices to this graphic novel adaptation. You just have to wait until November 17 to finally watch it.