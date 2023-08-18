Latest Netflix News: ‘Depp v Heard’ reawakens the worst side of the internet as Netflix gives us our best look yet at ‘One Piece’s beloved Straw Hats

While Netflix isn’t exactly leading the race of prestige drama television in the way its competitors might be, there’s no denying the streamer has some pretty massive guns in its arsenal. From a beloved fantasy franchise with a fanbase so loyal they can bring back the dead, to its sure-fire true crime and anime bets and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, Netflix pulls no punches.

The following lineup would make any studio executive jealous because today we’re bringing you the latest news on Warrior Nun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, One Piece, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Warrior Nun trilogy might fall into strange hands

Photo via Netflix

The bonanza did not last long for fans of the canceled Netflix fantasy property Warrior Nun. Soon after producer Dean English confirmed the characters and story would return for a whole new trilogy of films, co-showrunner for the show which Netflix hosted for two seasons — Amy Berg — rained on everyone’s parades by stating that no one had approached her to join the new plans for the project. The Wrap also advanced that show creator Simon Barry was not involved either.

“There are currently no deals in place with anyone who was involved in making the show,” Berg added. In fairness, the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike would prevent any actual deals from being made, so there’s hope yet that the revival of the beloved series will not fall into the wrong hands. What a disappointing conclusion to such an inspiring story of fan mobilization that would be.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix collab finally bears fruit with new documentary trailer

It has been nearly three years since Netflix signed a multi-million dollar deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company Archewell Productions – whose output so far has consisted of a controversial docu-series on the former royal couple and a co-production about today’s most influential leaders called Live to Lead.

The content production deal is finally getting a new addition in the form of yet another docu-series, this time about the Invictus Games, and the first look has just been revealed. Prince Harry is featured in the show as a commentator, alongside some of the athletes who compete in these Olympics for wounded military veterans. The four-episode series drops on Netflix on August 30.

London Film Festival snatches world premiere of Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut before it heads to Netflix

Photo via Netflix

Daniel Kaluuya is a busy man. Just in case being one of this generation’s most sought-after actors wasn’t enough for him, the star has now also started producing and directing films. His Charlie Kaufman-inspired Barney film is coming up in the Mattel pipeline as a follow-up to Barbie’s success, but first, his directorial debut alongside British filmmaker Kibwe Tavares is heading to the London Film Festival.

The Kitchen is a Netflix property co-written and co-directed by Kaluuya set in a dystopian future of extreme poverty and extreme wealth where the last remaining community called The Kitchen refuses to be displaced. The British Film Institute announced Thursday that the film would be closing its 2023 edition of the London Film Festival – offering an exclusive first look at rapper Kano and young star Jedaiah Bannerman in the leading roles. While the festival takes place in October, the film’s Netflix release window is currently set for late 2023.

The One Piece live-action series draws nearer than ever with new character posters for the Straw Hats

Image via Netflix

The One Piece live-action series is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year. While fans of the manga and anime have been given a lot of glimpses into the adaptation in recent months, the latest promotional material might be the most revealing yet when it comes to its protagonists. Netflix has shared the individual character posters for each of the Straw Hats – Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji and Usopp, played by Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Taz Skylar, and Jacob Romero Gibson, respectively.

Each character is pictured with comic-accurate costumes down to the last detail, like Zoro’s iconic bandana and Luffy’s iconic straw hat. Not every creative choice is going down well with fans of the mega-successful franchise, however, such as Nami’s red hair, which some find excessive. Usopp is clearly lacking in the nose front, but not everyone can pull a Bradley Cooper.

Early reactions to Netflix’s Depp v Heard are nothing if not déjà vu

Photo via Netflix

Netflix is, unfortunately, forcing us all to relive the atrocities of the Depp v. Heard trial that took place last year between April and June through its new documentary series. As a result, the exhausting debate of right vs. wrong and good vs. evil is once again plaguing all of our timelines on Twitter/X.

Hey @netflix when I put a 👎it means I don't want it to appear on the suggestions anymore. So please stop showing me that #DeppVHeard documentary 🤮 I watched the trial. She lost because she lied, nothing to do with social media. Enough with the smear campaign against JD! 🤬 — 🏴‍☠️Lyra Willow Irani 💚💚🤍🦁☀️🤍❤️❤️ (@LyraWillow) August 16, 2023 .@netflix, I'm so disappointed in how you guys presented both sides of the #DeppVHeard trial. With #JohnnyDeppIsASurvivor you guys used memes to make it look we as a society are imbeciles and we blindly believed him because he's famous. But with #AmberTurd, it was "poor her"… pic.twitter.com/PVk21dlwvU — Khumz (@Khumolove) August 16, 2023

The three-part documentary not only details the court proceedings but also frames them within the larger social media context that was unlike anything that had previously been seen in the TikTok era of the internet. In that sense, the series correctly documents the hate campaign that took place against Amber Heard in the court of public opinion, which fans of Depp are not taking in stride.