Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable

As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.

Despite a painfully long wait until the second season drops, Rings fans already have their eyes on the future. This was helped along by a recent update about season two, as well as a promise that several of the show’s lingering mysteries will be addressed in episode seven. Rings fans have plenty to look forward to.

Morfydd Clark isn’t worried about the Galadriel hate

Image via Prime Video

The woman behind the hot-tempered, reckless Galadriel fans have come to know in Rings doesn’t have her focus set on likability. She revealed in an interview that Galadriel, and full-blooded elves in general, aren’t supposed to make people comfortable. They’re not relatable, given their incomprehensibly long lives, and Clark never intended to provide viewers with an easy-to-like, predictable heroine.

A season two update ramps up excitement

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Season two is a long way off yet, but as the Rings of Power finale inches closer fans aren’t ready to say goodbye. So they’ve set their sights on the future. A recent update about season two informed fans that production is officially underway. The first season of the series spent a whopping 18 months on principal photography, but this was largely due to restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without as many hurdles in its path, fans are hopeful that season two takes far less time.

Episode seven will finally explain those mysterious cultists

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

A teaser for this week’s Rings episode revealed that fans will finally get some answers about the strange, hooded mystics introduced several episodes back. We’ve yet to receive any clues about their true purpose, but the cultists appear to be malicious, and some viewers are convinced that they’ll prove themselves vital to Sauron’s plot. They join characters like the Stranger, who is similarly cloaked in mystery, as some of the most intriguing elements of Amazon Prime’s series, and episode seven promises at least some of the payoff fans have been waiting for.