Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ delivers one of its biggest ever twists as plans for the Whoniverse’s new era are unveiled

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor”.

Doctor Who fans, are you still alive?

This Sunday’s feature-length finale for the Jodie Whittaker era, titled “The Power of the Doctor,” wrapped up the Thirteenth Doctor’s tenure in the TARDIS in truly phenomenal style, delivering an episode with so many surprises to unpack that fans will be kept busy for months. Which is handy, as we’ve got a bit of a wait for more content (more on that in a moment). Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, fans decide whether a Brad Pitt critical darling is actually any good.

The regeneration rulebook is rewritten in Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who finale

Image via BBC

If fans thought they knew what to expect going into “The Power of the Doctor,” thanks to a couple of comebacks having leaked beforehand, boy, were they proved wrong. The 90-minute extravaganza went and brought back numerous previous Doctors and a bunch of beloved past companions. And then it all ended on a truly jaw-dropping conclusion that totally rewrites our understanding of how regeneration works. Yes, Ncuti Gatwa isn’t our next Doctor… David Tennant is!

First look at Who‘s 60th-anniversary celebrations reveals David Tennant’s return

Image via BBC

Following the episode’s release, the BBC shared a first-look trailer at what we’ve got coming from the Whoniverse in 2023, which just happens to be the show’s 60th anniversary. On top of more Tennant, the teaser promised Catherine Tate’s return as Donna Noble, Neil Patrick Harris as the most dangerous villain the Time Lord has ever faced, and, oh yes, it dropped in a brief glimpse at Gatwa in character. Expect Doctor Who to return for three specials next November.

Three years on, sci-fi fans add their two cents on whether Ad Astra is actually any good

Image via 20th Century Fox

Ad Astra was adored by critics when arrived back in 2019, but despite the strong reviews it received at the time, the artsy Brad Pitt production isn’t really talked about all that much these days. The folks over on the r/scifi subreddit, however, have been discussing its relative merits, and it’s clear that many people didn’t love it as much as the critics did, blaming some wayward marketing for leading them to expect a sci-fi adventure film instead of the contemplative, slow-burn drama that it is.

Streaming spotlight: A terribly twee E.T. wannabe for tweens inexplicably invades the charts

Image via 20th Century Fox

Following Rampage shooting up the charts in the wake of Black Adam‘s release, streaming audiences today have inexplicably been revisiting a little-remembered family flick from 2009. Namely, Aliens in the Attic, a movie that does exactly what it says on the tin. Tweens at the time probably checked it out for High School Musical‘s Ashley Tisdale, though who knows why contemporary viewers are watching it. Do people just really want to see J.K. Simmons voicing a tiny invading alien?

Set your TARDIS to return to this same time and place tomorrow, David Tennant diehards, for another daily sci-fi news roundup.