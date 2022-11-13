Latest Sci-Fi News: Star Wars fans remember the Disney Plus series Lucasfilm wants us to forget as a Mando vs. Jedi duel is dreamed

How you doing this Saturday, Star Wars fans? Enjoying the first-ever entry in the franchise to come from Studio Ghibli that just started streaming today? Yes, while Disney Plus drops a fun new addition to the saga — starring Grogu, no less — those with long memories are recalling the TV series that Lucasfilm seemingly wants us to forget about. Elsewhere in the galaxy, theorists are pondering whether Din Djarin could best a Jedi in a lightsaber fight.

Wait, whatever happened to this Star Wars streaming series?

We have plenty of highly anticipated Star Wars shows coming to Disney Plus in 2023, but one that’s been in the works for years now seems to have gotten lost in the franchise’s outer rims. As Redditors have realized, we haven’t heard a peep about that Lando Calrissian spinoff show for ages now. With both Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover believed to be reprising their roles, this sounds like it could’ve been a fun project, especially as we’re still waiting on more from the Solo side of the saga.

Could Din Djarin and his Darksaber beat a Jedi in a duel?

Everyone knows the Mandalorian is the king of the Star Wars universe these days, having almost singlehandedly relaunched it after The Rise of Skywalker, but is Pedro Pascal’s space daddy really badass enough to beat a Jedi in a duel? That’s the big question that the fans have been debating today. Sure, Djarin is the current wielder of the fabled Darksaber, one of the most legendary sabers in history, but would he be as skilled with it as a formally trained Jedi Knight? Discuss.

A 2022 Netflix hit you’ve already forgotten about earns itself a reappraisal

Netflix churns out so many original genre films every year that it’s hard to remember them even just a few months after their release. That’s the case with Black Crab, the Swedish action thriller starring Noomi Rapace that landed on streaming back in March. It slid into Top Ten lists everywhere at the time, but pretty much the entire internet had forgotten its existence until a subset of subscribers defended the post-apocalyptic flick, arguing that it deserved to make more of an impression.

Streaming Spotlight: Hugh Jackman’s weirdest movie gets reincarnated on Disney Plus

X-Men icon Hugh Jackman and The Mummy vet Rachel Weisz are two stars who’ve made many a people-pleasing hit in their careers, but the Darren Aronofsky-directed The Fountain is not one of them. Nevertheless, this high-concept epic romance film from 2006, which sees the duo play lovers who keep encountering each other in different incarnations throughout history, is finding new love on streaming right now as it hitches up the charts on Disney Plus.

