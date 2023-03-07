Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Mark Hamill and Brie Larson make our weekend on Twitter and Donnie Yen shares some insight on changes he made to Chirrut Imwe

It’s a slow week for serious Star Wars news but never fear, the fandom is always coming up with fresh fluff content. Mark Hamill had a busy weekend on twitter judging dogs, and fellow Disney star Brie Larson proves she is a master of combining the joys in her life with a fantastic Crocss/Mando team up.

Donnie Yen has been making press rounds in preparation for the release of his new film, John Wick: Chapter 4. The martial artist still remembers his Star Wars: Rogue One days fondly and shares a story about how he once maimed Mike Tyson on the set of IP Man 3 (2015). Music lovers rejoice with the release of a fantastic Low-fi Mando-mix for the Star Wars-loving student in your life. And finally, we have one more Pedro Pascal piece to tied Star Wars and The Last of Us fans over until the next episodes of their beloved series drop.

“An elegant weapon for a civilized age”

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Make-A-Wish

Mark Hamill is celebrating some unusual Star Wars fans in a recent Tweet. The video embedded shows some talented pooches locked in a duel to rival some of the greatest duels in Star Wars history (that might be dramatic, but those dogs could certainly have held their own in the Original trilogy). Hamill yet again shows himself to be one of the most wholesome things on the internet, applauding the Alsatians’ skills above his own.

“She can’t take it; it must be won in battle”

Photo via Disney Plus

While we might not know Hamill’s role in the future of the Mando-verse, fans are speculating on the future of the Mandalorians themselves. The prevalence of the Darksaber during season 2 has the fandom considering the future leader of the warrior race. Which of the current Mandalorians has the potential to be Mand’alor? if you need more names to consider we’ve complied a helpful list for you to use during any upcoming Mando-debates.

“I am one with the Force. The Force is with me.”

Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage

Another Star Wars alum made the news this week, Donnie Yen — who played the blind, Force-following warrior, Chirrut Imwe in Star Wars: Rogue One — recounted the changes he was allowed to make to the character. In an interview with GQ Magazine for John Wick: chapter 4, the actor revealed that it was his idea to make the character blind in the first place. He also shared an anecdote from the filming of IP Man 3 (2016), during which Yen maimed co-star and boxing legend Mike Tyson. You can read about the injury and more on Yen’s changes to Imwe here.

“I’m kind of done with you telling me what I can’t do”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Disney hero and Marvel alum, Brie Larson is repping Star Wars this week. The Captain Marvel actress is showing off her dedication to the Mando fandom with some pretty stellar crocs. Her fashionable footwear features everybody’s favorite force-sensitive baby, Grogu and some stellar Star Wars Jibbitz bling (No I didn’t make that up, its actually what they are called) so grab a pair of the crocs before they’re gone.

“Through the music, things you will see. Other places. The future, the past; old friends long gone.”

Photo via Disney Plus

If you’re looking for a way to show your Mando love without spending a cent, head on over to the Star Wars YouTube channel for some spectacular low-fi beats to get your brain in a learning mood. The lightly animated hour-long video is sure to make for good background noise while you practice you Huttese and blaster work. The tunes are so smooth they could even sooth Darth Vader’s burns.

“I can bring you in warm…”

Image via Lucasfilm/HBO/Twitter/@wizardjarin

Fans are rejoicing in the tandem release of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. The double dose of daddy Pedro Pascal provided by the simultaneous series is injecting life into each and every one of us. If the surface level of the two shows wasn’t enough to draw comparisons, we’ve compiled a deep dive into the formerly unwilling father figures, and their similarities extend deeper than you might expect.