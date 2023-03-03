Brie Larson’s ‘Star Wars’ footwear proves she’s a bigger ‘Mandalorian’ fan than you

Would it really be Friday without hearing from our favorite Nintendo-fanning, croc-wearing ballerina Brie Larson? It would not! Larson knows this because this week she’s coined a new end-of-week phrase for the rest of us: “Croc Friday” – The Mandalorian edition.

Larson took to her socials to send out a message to all The Mandalorian fans out there that she is indeed a fan of the show, and maybe a bigger one than you are.

“All right fam,” she said. “It’s the most wonderful day of the week. You know what that means right? Croc Friday!” She pans the cam down to her feet to show off some pretty neat-looking footwear, and regardless of how you feel about Crocs they’re pretty decked out!

The shoes are covered in graphics of Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — and even have a quote from the show on them: “Wherever I go, he goes.” Even better, you can get these bad boys right now if you want to. They even say “Mando” on the strap. Is this advertising? Who knows, who cares – they’re just really neat.

Larson tagged Crocs in the post so it can’t be long before we see a Captain Marvel croc, can it? There isn’t that, but Crocs did make a Captain Marvel Jibbitz Charm (they’re those little doodads people use to customize the shoes), unfortunately they’re sold out, but there are some on Ebay.

Of course, Larson being a Mandalorian fan doesn’t really come as any surprise, she seems to enjoy all of the finer things in life – i.e. video games, Star Wars, and amusement parks.

The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney Plus. Season 3 episode 2 airs on March 8.