Move over Chris Pratt, Brie Larson is right at home in the Super Mario World

Super Nintendo World opened last night to much fanfare, and even Chris Pratt was there. However, someone much more fun and likeable showed up: the croc-wearing, joy-spreading beauty that is Brie Larson. Larson took to social media to share some fun pics of the event.

In one pic, Larson is decked out in Mario gear, wearing a Mario Kart hoodie and a fun mushroom drink holder around her shoulders, in front of a Mario-themed backdrop. Next she’s on the Mario Kart ride drinking from said mushroom.

Not gonna lie, that ride looks super fun and we are all jealous. In this case, celebrities are not like us at all because they get to go to Super Nintendo World on opening night, when even Shigeru Miyamoto is there. Larson also showed off some of the cute Nintendo theme meals at the park.

There’s a burger with a Mario figure on it next to a Question block and some corn with a Mario flag in it. Finally we have a photo of the opening festivities. For a closer look at that, check out this video from Deadline.

Shigeru Miyamoto and co. with the countdown during the #SuperNintendoWorld opening ceremony at Universal Studios pic.twitter.com/0fYyYcHNJD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2023

Looking for a little more joy? Here she is proclaiming that she “danced with Mario and Luigi.” It’s adorable!

“Dancing to the castle to find princess peach 🏰 #SuperNintendoWorld is EVERYTHING I hoped living in the Mushroom Kingdom would be like,” she said in the caption.

Larson’s love of Nintendo is no secret. Last year she got everyone talking about her potentially playing Samus Aran, the female protagonist of the Nintendo flagship Metroid series. She appeared in an ad playing Metroid Dread on her Nintendo Switch. Here’s hoping!